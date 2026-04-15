Federal government shifts to automatic Selective Service registration for men living in the United States

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The federal government announced a change last week to implement automatic registration for the Selective Service.

The new process will be automated using government databases like the DMV. According to the Selective Service, 46 states and territories had already adopted automatic registration prior to this change.

Previously, men living in the U.S. were required to register within 30 days of their 18th birthday through the Selective Service website, at U.S. post offices, or at diplomatic offices.

The requirement applies to all men living in the U.S., meaning the Selective Service also includes permanent resident immigrants with green cards, refugees, and undocumented immigrants. Under the law, undocumented immigrants are required to register with the U.S. Selective Service System, but they cannot legally serve in the military.

I reached out to the Selective Service System on Monday afternoon to understand the discrepancy but did not get an immediate response.

Attorney David A. Torres, a retired Judge Advocacy General Officer and military attorney, said when someone enlists in the military, they go through an entry process where it is determined if they are physically and mentally qualified to join. The process also checks legal status, something Torres said he does not expect to change.

"It's like a platform that's going to determine whether or not you are a citizen and whether or not you are medically qualified to perform military service. And then, of course, there's obviously going over and beginning the boot camp. But if you are not qualified because of that, then you're not going to go even though I am aware of a lot of individuals who have asked me about the military that are undocumented, that would love to serve given the opportunity, but unfortunately, I think that that is a situation where that's not going to happen," Torres said.

Torres noted that should a green card holder join the military, they are eligible to naturalize as a U.S. citizen after they make it through boot camp.

Previously, under a Department of Defense program known as MAVNI, legal non-citizens present in the U.S. with critical skills, like language experts and doctors, were able to apply to serve in the military and obtain citizenship. The program was shelved in 2016.

The federal government announced a change last week to implement automatic registration for the Selective Service.

The new process will be automated using government databases like the DMV. According to the Selective Service, 46 states and territories had already adopted automatic registration prior to this change.

Previously, men living in the U.S. were required to register within 30 days of their 18th birthday through the Selective Service website, at U.S. post offices, or at diplomatic offices.

The requirement applies to all men living in the U.S., meaning the Selective Service also includes permanent resident immigrants with green cards, refugees, and undocumented immigrants. Under the law, undocumented immigrants are required to register with the U.S. Selective Service System, but they cannot legally serve in the military.

I reached out to the Selective Service System on Monday afternoon to understand the discrepancy but did not get an immediate response.

Attorney David A. Torres, a retired Judge Advocacy General Officer and military attorney, said when someone enlists in the military, they go through an entry process where it is determined if they are physically and mentally qualified to join. The process also checks legal status, something Torres said he does not expect to change.

"It's like a platform that's going to determine whether or not you are a citizen and whether or not you are medically qualified to perform military service. And then, of course, there's obviously going over and beginning the boot camp. But if you are not qualified because of that, then you're not going to go even though I am aware of a lot of individuals who have asked me about the military that are undocumented, that would love to serve given the opportunity, but unfortunately, I think that that is a situation where that's not going to happen," Torres said.

Torres noted that should a green card holder join the military, they are eligible to naturalize as a U.S. citizen after they make it through boot camp.

Previously, under a Department of Defense program known as MAVNI, legal non-citizens present in the U.S. with critical skills, like language experts and doctors, were able to apply to serve in the military and obtain citizenship. The program was shelved in 2016.

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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