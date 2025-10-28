Federal observers to monitor Kern County special election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Department of Justice will send federal observers to monitor several upcoming special elections across the country — including right here in Kern County.

Kern County is one of a handful of California counties selected for federal monitoring during this election cycle. Election officials say while observers are common, federal monitors are something new.

“I’ve been in elections since 2019, and to my knowledge, there’s never been anyone from any federal observers,” said Aimee Espinoza, Kern County’s auditor-controller, clerk and registrar of voters. “We do have private citizens, local groups, and even the Secretary of State’s Office that visit and observe.”

Espinoza said the addition of federal monitors won’t change how Kern County runs its elections. All observers — regardless of their affiliation — must follow the same rules.

“Anyone who’s coming in as an observer, regardless of the organization they’re affiliated with, still has to abide by the rules that we’ve established,” she said.

Those rules include designated viewing areas and restrictions on access to ballot-counting rooms. Espinoza added that the county has expanded transparency in recent years by installing cameras at drop boxes and in ballot-processing areas to build public trust.

“I stand by the processes and procedures we have in place to ensure transparency, accuracy and to increase voter confidence,” Espinoza said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office will be on call through Election Day to enforce state voting laws and protect voter access.

“Voting early is one of the most effective ways to make your voice heard,” Bonta said. “Your vote is your voice — and every Californian has the right to cast it free from intimidation or interference.”

The Justice Department’s announcement came days after Republican Party leaders in California and New Jersey sent letters requesting federal assistance. But some local Democrats say the move is unnecessary and politically motivated.

“They’re not going to San Francisco or L.A.,” said Christian Romo, chair of the Kern County Democratic Party. “They’re coming to Kern County, where they think they can stir up claims of fraud. It’s political theater meant to intimidate voters.”

Romo said Kern County officials from both parties have been working together to improve election transparency and that outside monitoring could undermine those efforts.

“We’ve worked with Republicans and Democrats here to add cameras and public access,” he said. “Bringing in federal observers just sends the wrong message about the progress we’ve made.”

Espinoza said her office remains focused on ensuring a safe and secure election and welcomes anyone who wants to observe the process in person.

Polls for the special election will be open Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

