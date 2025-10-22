Federal shutdown threatens food aid for Kern County families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From grocery bills to family meals — CalFresh benefits help keep food on the table for millions across California. However, this November, those benefits could come to a halt — and here’s why.

In an update from the Kern County Department of Human Services — officials confirm federal funds will not be available to pay for November CalFresh benefits if the shutdown continues.

Savannah Oates, the public relations and advocacy manager, at CAPK says, “We’re hearing things as they come out, and we’re just pivoting as needed. This morning, we had a meeting with local elected officials, staff members, county, city — and everyone in between — just game-planning and brainstorming what initiatives can take place moving forward for the 110,000 individuals who could be affected.”

CalFresh — also known as SNAP — provides food support to low-income families. The county says it will continue accepting new applications and processing renewals to ensure benefits resume once funding is restored. As for CalWORKs — the state says funding is secure through November, though guidance from the federal government remains limited. The California Department of Social Services is texting and emailing beneficiaries through Saturday to keep them updated.

Angela Garcia, the program director, at KCDHS says, “We encourage the community not to hesitate to apply for benefits during this time. If the federal shutdown continues, we want to make sure people are still turning in any documentation necessary so we can continue the process once funding resumes.”

Officials say they’re taking this one step at a time — adjusting as more information becomes available.

“As of right now, we’re business as usual. We have food to sustain typical distributions and supply clients in need. As demand increases, we’ll have to review our supply and make purchases as needed — but currently, we’re in a good position.” Savannah Oates said.

Officials say if you need help meeting basic needs, you can call 2-1-1 for local resources.

If the shutdown keeps going, federal assistance could be suspended in less than two weeks — and vulnerable families could pay the price.

