Feed the Need: Giving back at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking for a way to give back to the community and come to the fair — I know how you can do it. Here's how you can participate in Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair.

Starting at 4 p.m. this Tuesday: bring six canned goods per person, and you'll get free admission to the fair.

I talked with CAPK, the nonprofit behind the event. Last year, they collected more than 25,000 pounds of food — but this year, their goal is 30,000 pounds, to better meet the growing need in Kern County.

Savannah Oates is the Public Relations and Advocacy Manager, at CAPK and she says, "This is really important because this is the time period where we really stock up for the holiday season. A lot of the pantry locations rely on us during this time to meet family needs. We have over 150 pantry partners in the community."

CAPK adds that with one in five people in Kern County struggling with food insecurity, every can truly makes a difference.

18-year-old Sue-Hailey Magana has been volunteering with Feed the Need since she was just 12. She says as she gets older, she's started to truly see the real impact this food drive can have.

Sue-Hailey even says her years of volunteering have inspired her to consider a career in community service — giving back to the same community that raised her.

"Every year, I just see the number of cans grow — and the community coming together to help each other out. It's a really good thing to see." She said.

Feed the Need has been part of the Kern County Fair since 2012, and it’s grown into one of the fair’s biggest community events.

Chelsey Roberts is the Marketing Director, for the Kern County Fair and she says, "It’s something that the community really looks forward to. We have such a great deal — not only for guests to enjoy the fair at an affordable price, but also as a way to give back to the community as well."

The fair goes until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

