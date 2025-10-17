Festival of Lights shines bright in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is now the third state to officially recognize Diwali as a statewide holiday.

The Festival of Lights is shining bright in Bakersfield. Local Indian and Sikh communities are preparing to celebrate Diwali. For Sikhs, it’s also Bandi Chhor Divas, commemorating the historic release of political prisoners by Guru Hargobind.

Manpreet Kaur the Vice Mayor, of the City of Bakersfield says,

“Just like any other faith tradition, each religion has its own particular holidays. We can point to Christmas in the Christian and Catholic faiths, there's Hanukkah, and for the Muslims there's Eid. For the Sikh and Hindu faith traditions — especially within South Asia — Diwali tends to be the largest and most popular holiday for us.”

Local shops like Spice Land are feeling the festive spirit, with sweets, candles, and decorations bringing culture to life.

“It means for us it's good over evil, light over darkness — that is what Diwali is about.” Ranjit Singh said.

Ranjit Singh is the owner of Spice Land, an authentic Indian grocery store founded several years ago. He says Diwali is the best time to share light with others — especially as a small business owner. “Being a small business owner, and with what’s going on with tariffs and all that, we are a bit struggling right now. But the word is out there that we still want — as a community — to celebrate and support small businesses.” He said.

That’s why Spice Land is also inviting the public to stop by on Monday to enjoy sweet treats and experience the flavors of the holiday.

Manpreet tells me there will be a big Festival of Lights celebration this Saturday at Kaiser Sports Village — featuring free performances from artists around the world, and a fireworks show to close out the night. It’s all about reminding the community why Diwali is celebrated. “It’s bringing light to our everyday lives. It’s making sure we bring light to our neighbors. We’re lighting the way to bring in new energy — and that’s really what Diwali is about.” She said.

Here in Bakersfield, communities are preparing to celebrate Diwali all weekend long — leading up to Diwali on October 20th

