FFA, 4H dairy cattle events pulled from Kern County Fair following Avian Flu cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following avian influenza cases in the Central Valley, dairy cattle events are being pulled from the Kern County Fair leaving FFA, 4H members in limbo leading up to the fair.



23ABC spoke with Rachel Ramey, a 2024 graduate of Frontier High School who is using her final year of FFA eligibility to show a dairy heifer. Ramey said she was disappointed by the cancellation of the events, but understands why the decision was made. Ramey did note that she's happy there will be a virtual option for FFA and 4H members to show their cattle.

Congressman David Valadao, a dairy cattle rancher, released a statement earlier in the week regarding the quarantining of dairy cattle that tested positive for the virus and on Friday spoke with 23ABC about his experience showing cattle as an FFA member. He said the situation is frustrating, but he understands why the California Department of Food and Agriculture is canceling or asking event organizers to cancel various events involving dairy cows.

TheKern County Fair kicks off on Sept. 18th and runs until the 29th, and while various changes are being made to dairy cattle events, other agricultural events are proceeding unaffected.

