Fighting the overdose crisis in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Communities across the country are raising their voices this August — spreading awareness, breaking stigmas, and remembering those lost to overdose. Project HOPE is doing just that right here in Bakersfield.

189 flags — for 189 people who have died from overdose in our community this year.

Dr. Ashliegh Herrera, an assistant professor of social work at Cal State Bakersfield, is taking action. She founded the local nonprofit Hope in the Valley and works with Project HOPE, the Opioid Overdose Coalition, and Drug Free Kern — all united by one mission: to end overdose in our community. "What we did here is we wanted to have a visual reminder for the folks who are no longer with us this year after they lost their lives to overdose in 2024."

I met David Winter, who says he’s survived multiple overdoses. His addiction started at just 14 — first with meth, then heroin, and eventually fentanyl. "Probably the worst overdose that I’ve experienced was when someone injected me with fentanyl. It took seven doses of Narcan for the ambulance to bring me back." He said.

David spent 32 years of his life struggling with addiction. He tells me this story, "I had an apartment provided for a year, and in that time there were 19 ambulance calls. Seven of those people didn’t make it. The others — I gave them Narcan, did mouth-to-mouth — and they barely survived."

David is now two years clean and sober. He recently completed coursework at Cal State Bakersfield in substance abuse counseling. He’s currently interning at La Vida Nueva and working with Discovery Church.

"If anybody is struggling, I would ask them to reach out — because there are so many resources here that will give you hope and a better quality of life." David said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction — help is available. You’re not alone.

More resources-

Hope in the Valley

Drug Free Kern

Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services

AEGIS

La Vida Nueva

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

