Final Black Business Initiative in Bakersfield: What’s Next for Black Biz?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Black Business Dollar Initiative has brought together hundreds of Black-owned businesses across Bakersfield.

But as the community prepares for its final celebration at Millcreek Park, many are asking: what’s next?

What began as a grassroots mission to build generational wealth for African Americans has evolved into something much bigger, says founder Michelle Rainey.

“The purpose of it is to bring us together — to create generational wealth through the events I’ve hosted,” Rainey says.The idea took shape in 2013, when Rainey realized how difficult it was to find Black-owned businesses in Kern County.

“I got on a mission,” she recalls. “Monday morning, I started networking — talking to family and friends: Do you know of any Black-owned businesses? That’s what started it.”

Since then, the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative has connected nearly 400 businesses — helping to build a network of resources, support, and visibility for Black entrepreneurs.

With black owned business making up 9% of Bakersfield.

Among those who’ve benefited is Bakersfield native Kristopher Evans, who runs Corner 10, a web development and design business. After moving back from Los Angeles, Evans says the Initiative’s business directory helped him connect with others and grow locally.

“There’s just nothing like that here in Bakersfield,” Evans says. “No one had thought to do this before Michelle. That directory became a resource — I even used it to find other businesses that could help mine.”But with the final celebration now behind them, Evans and others are left wondering what will fill the gap Rainey leaves behind.

“Every time she’s done one of these small shop events, I’ve been a vendor,” he adds. “I’m hoping something can fill that void — but it won’t be like Michelle.

Because Michelle is... who she is.”As the community reflects on the legacy of the Initiative, one thing remains clear: supporting Black-owned businesses is a powerful way to keep the momentum alive.

So if you want to keep our community thriving — shop small, and shop local.

For more information about the Black Business Dollar Initiative you can click here.

