Finding Beauty Within: Bakersfield Wellness Studio Honors Survivors of Domestic Violence and Cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In a room filled with laughter, the gentle hum of hair dryers, and the scent of hairspray and fresh makeup, something special was happening at Tabula Rasa Studio in Bakersfield.

Makeup palettes were laid out across tables, hair products lined the walls, and beauty students buzzed about with brushes and curling irons in hand. But this wasn't just another day at the wellness studio.

It was a day of healing, transformation, and celebration—for survivors of domestic violence and those battling breast cancer.

“We’re honoring them with a gourmet meal, beverages, and the full glam experience—hair, makeup, everything,” said studio owner Malaina Parra, her voice full of pride and purpose.

The event, held in recognition of both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, transformed the wellness space into a sanctuary.

Survivors were invited to relax, reflect, and be reminded of their strength—and their beauty.

For Parra, the event was more than just a good deed—it was personal. A survivor of domestic violence herself, she has turned her pain into a platform for empowerment.

“People say I beat the odds,” she said. “I’m a single mom, I’m a Hispanic woman—but I educated myself, I gave back, and I found strength in others. That’s how I renewed my soul. There is hope.”

Among those honored was Shelly Castaneda, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 at the age of 45.

“Cancer runs in my family, so I was very proactive with early detection,” Castaneda shared. “I had my yearly mammogram and ultrasounds—that’s how they found it. I didn’t have any symptoms.”

The diagnosis, she said, changed how she saw herself.

“You think the things that make you a woman—your hair, your health, your body—are taken from you,” she said. “But it humbles you. That’s the hidden blessing.”

Castaneda experienced a relapse in 2015, but instead of giving in to despair, she chose to share her story—using it to uplift others.

“As women, especially going through cancer, we’re used to being the caretakers,” she said. “But I learned it’s okay to let others care for you. To rest. To receive.”

For both survivors and supporters alike, the event served as a reminder: healing isn’t just physical—it’s emotional, spiritual, and often begins with community.

Tabula Rasa Studio is now expanding its mission, continuing to offer a space for renewal, resilience, and rediscovery for those who’ve overcome some of life’s hardest battles.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

