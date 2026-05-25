Fiona Ma holds Bakersfield rally ahead of June 2 lieutenant governor election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State Treasurer Fiona Ma rallied dozens of supporters at Jastro Park in Bakersfield on Sunday ahead of the June 2 election, where she is one of 17 candidates vying to become the state's next lieutenant governor.

Ma, the state's 34th treasurer and the first woman of color and first woman certified public accountant elected to the position, says her experience sets her apart from the field.

"I'm the only candidate running for lieutenant governor that has been elected statewide. And even to the quarter of the state with 10 million people, I've also served in the state legislature, so I understand policy at the state level," Ma said.

Ma argues her professional and political background makes her the strongest candidate in the race.

"I think my background as an accountant, as a local, statewide, and elected official, and my relationships across California will make me the strongest candidate for Lieutenant governor," Ma said.

The next lieutenant governor will serve as governor when the governor is out of state and will also serve on boards overseeing the University of California, California State University, and community college systems.

First-time voter Luke Parra attended Sunday's "Latinos for Fiona" rally. Parra, who will attend UC Berkeley in the fall, said education is a top priority for him.

"I'm gonna be attending the UC in the fall. I'm excited to, like, see what plan she has for education and see how that's gonna be able to affect me and who I around myself with in my next journey, so I'm excited for that," Parra said.

Julian Najera also attended the rally in support of Ma.

"I am a union rep for the Painters and LA Trades Union, and we need support in we need our help and to create more opportunities and jobs for our union members," Najera said. "It feels great to have somebody on our side who's working to better the lives of our union members."

Ma is urging voters to make sure their ballots are submitted properly before the June 2 deadline.

"Remind people to turn in their ballots, sign the back of their ballots, please deposit your ballots in an official ballot dropbox," Ma said.

Ma has earned support from labor organizations and civic leaders across California.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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