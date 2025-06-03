Watch Now
Fire Alarm: Kevin Albertson begins first week as new Bakersfield Fire Chief

The 25-year veteran of the department, Albertson dives right in with the upcoming budget meetings and his vision for the BFD moving forward
Chief Kevin Albertson started his new position with the Bakersfield Fire Department on Monday, June 2nd. He joined us in the studio on Tuesday to talk about the challenges and expectations he has for B.F.D. heading into the annual budget meetings.
City Fire Chief Kevin Albertson drops by 23ABC
  • 25-year veteran of the B.F.D.
  • Serving as interim chief for the last few months, and as Deputy Chief of Operations
  • Started as the new chief on Monday, June 2nd

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
The new fire chief for the city of Bakersfield is Kevin Albertson, a 25-year veteran of the department. He has been serving as the interim chief for several months following the departure of John Frando. He dropped by the 23ABC studios to talk about the new position, the upcoming budget hearings and the challenges the BFD faces moving forward.

