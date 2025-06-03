BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fire Alarm: Kevin Albertson begins first week as new Bakersfield Fire Chief



25-year veteran of the B.F.D.

Serving as interim chief for the last few months, and as Deputy Chief of Operations

Started as the new chief on Monday, June 2nd

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new fire chief for the city of Bakersfield is Kevin Albertson, a 25-year veteran of the department. He has been serving as the interim chief for several months following the departure of John Frando. He dropped by the 23ABC studios to talk about the new position, the upcoming budget hearings and the challenges the BFD faces moving forward.

