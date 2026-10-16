Fire at Kern County lumber yard damages semi-truck, spreads to nearby Public Storage units

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire at a lumber yard off Weedpatch Highway early Thursday morning damaged lumber, a semi-truck and several storage units at a nearby Public Storage facility.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the fire at General Scales Inc., located along Kerrnita Road, around 3 a.m.

Battalion Chief Matt Imbelloni said firefighters could see flames while responding to the call, prompting crews to upgrade the response to a reinforced structure response.

“When we arrived on scene we had pallets, lumber, outbuildings, and multiple vehicles on fire,” Imbelloni said.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent further damage.

“The fire did extend into the Public Storage into multiple units,” Imbelloni said.

When 23ABC arrived several hours after the initial call, firefighters were still at the scene working to extinguish remaining hot spots.

The damage to the storage units raises questions about the condition of customers' personal belongings stored inside.

23ABC reached out to Public Storage for comment about the damage and potential impact on customers but did not receive a response by news time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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