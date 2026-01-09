First Honor Flight Breakfast of the Year Takes Place

The first Honor Flight breakfast of the year for veterans happened Thursday morning. It's part of a larger goal to not just honor our veterans, but to help send them to visit the nation's capital.

From freshly made pancakes.

To the sounds of sizzling patties…

Local came together to feed hundreds of veterans as part of the first Honor Flight Breakfast of 2026.

It takes place every first Thursday of the month, bringing local veterans together to share stories, enjoy a meal, and connect with fellow service members.

Last POW in Kern County, Gilbert Martinez was drafted in 1967. Only having his wife now, Martinez says his favorite part about the breakfasts are the people.

“For me to get an outing like this is special to me because I have a disease, PTSD real bad and this gives me an opportunity to be out and about with my friends,” said Martinez.

According to Karen Galyan, Bakersfield breakfast coordinator for Honor Flight Kern County, each breakfast caters to about 200 veterans, relying mostly on community sponsorship and volunteers.

Galyan says these monthly breakfasts mean more to veterans than just a meal — but rather, gives them a sense of self and security.

“Continue those stories of War and continue that healing, they never got that,” said Galyan. “When these guys went off to war, when they came back, they were not given that welcome home and now they’re afforded that when they come back and it continues with these breakfasts.”

And the Honor Flight’s mission soars far beyond this — by granting them all‑expense‑paid trips to Washington, D.C., where they stand before the towering memorials built in their name and sacrifice.

Honor Flight Kern County will continue to schedule their monthly breakfasts in Bakersfield and more events throughout Kern as the year continues.

