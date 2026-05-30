First-of-its-kind program that connects students with engineers to solve local community issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University, Bakersfield announced a new partnership with OpenAI on Wednesday, launching what university leaders describe as the first program of its kind in the nation aimed at giving students hands-on artificial intelligence training while addressing local community issues.

The initiative, called SPARKS — short for Students Partnering with AI for Regional Knowledge and Service — is scheduled to begin in the fall 2026 semester.

The program will connect students with OpenAI engineers and involve them in faculty-led, community-based projects focused on challenges affecting Kern County.

CSUB President Vernon Harper Jr. said the partnership was designed to prepare students to work with emerging AI technology while also benefiting local organizations.

“We wanted to put our students in a position to be able to use artificial intelligence,” Harper said. “And we also wanted to help local nonprofits with water management, homelessness, as well as business sustainability in our community.”

The program’s first phase will include three faculty-led projects: research examining groundwater contamination in the San Joaquin Valley, artificial intelligence analysis of campaign finance data, and a new laboratory focused on business sustainability and social responsibility.

University officials said the initiative is intended to be interdisciplinary and available to students beyond traditional technology fields.

“I wanted students of political science, students in the arts, and the humanities, to all have access to this,” Harper said. “So the program is open to all students, and all students are going to benefit from that.”

According to university leaders, the partnership grew from community discussions held last year about artificial intelligence and its growing impact on the workforce.

As debates continue around AI’s role in education, employment and creativity, Harper said he views the technology as a supplement to human talent rather than a replacement for it.

“There’s no true replacement for human ingenuity, creativity, the diverse perspectives that we bring to the table,” Harper said. “It’s simply going to be an augmentation of the excellence that’s already within people.”

CSUB officials described the program as a significant step in preparing students for a future in which artificial intelligence plays an increasingly prominent role in both the workplace and daily life.

University leaders said they expect the partnership — and OpenAI’s investment in the university — to expand in the coming years.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

