First time in Bakersfield history the Pickleball Masters held at the BRC

New facility will provide medical and physical coverage to veterans and people with disabilities.

On Friday first responder will have their events and Saturday will be open to the public. Both days spectators are welcomed.

Event will be held at the Bakersfield Racquet Club, their will be food, drinks and vendors to help support the cause.

Its the fastest growing sport in America, and this weekend pickleballers of all ages and experience will have a chance to battle it out in the Master Tournament. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This is the first time Bakersfield has seen an event like this and its free for all.

More than 36 million people are playing pickleball in the united states, even kids like Rafa. Rafa mentions "he just started playing this summer and he usually plays at Seven Oaks."

For people who want to play pickleball this weekend this non-profit called "Health for Wholeness" will have events on Friday for first responders and Saturday for the public.

Al Romero the event chairman says" This is one of a kind we haven’t seen this in Kern County, or even the state of California. Where you have a mental health, physical therapy facility. In there will be a pharmacy, gym, pickleball courts, basketball courts and even volleyball courts."

First Responder, John Frando Fire Chief Bakersfield Fire mentions how excited he was to be apart of this new event.

Frando also said "We were invited by the organization to come out and have a first responder bracket. Its really important because, as first responders we work together day in and day out often times in high pace environments, and high stress environments. We don't really get an opportunity to slow down. Also to get to introduce ourselves to other outlying agencies.

The weekend will be filled with pickleball fun, and you're invited! There will be food, drinks and vendors. Organizers are hoping to raise at least 35,000.



Rafa also says " This is my first time playing at the BRC (Bakersfield Racquet Club) and its a great facility."

Organizers tell me that they plan to have a glow in the dark tournament in the fall. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



