Flavor, Family & Faith: The making of a Greek tradition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greek Food Festival is coming up. I was able to get a sneak peek into the kitchen this year to see all of the preparation that goes into an event like this.

If you're looking for tradition, flavor, and fun — I know just the place. The Greek Food Festival is back for its 51st year here in Bakersfield. But before the gyros are served and the music starts, there’s a lot of work happening behind the scenes.

In the kitchen at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, volunteers have been chopping, mixing, and baking for weeks — preparing hundreds of trays of authentic Greek dishes.

Liz Rodgers is one of the cooks and co-owners, of Lemonnikis Taverna and she tells me, “We usually start in September — in the beginning of September — and we are cooking pretty much every week, into every other weekend. If we’re not cooking, we’re getting our booth ready. There’s a lot that goes into our booth. We’ve kinda made it our own over the years. His grandmother called him Lemonnikis Taverna.”

Lemonnikis Taverna has been in the hands of Lance and Liz Rodgers for 40 years — but it was originally founded by Lance’s great-grandfather.

Lance says they’ve added their own flair to the recipes over time, but for the most part, they’ve stayed the same as they were 140 years ago. “That was back in the old country. They brought it over when they came, and it’s been in the family ever since. It has been tweaked a little bit — but I can’t say that, for fear they could come back.” (laughs)

The Rodgers tell me they love sharing their food and traditions with the community — and say it’s become a true family affair, one they hope to pass down for generations to come.

“It’s a lot of work, but we have a lot of family and friends that come in and help us. It’s a party — it’s always a party! We do 330 pounds of rice, and that’s done… Now we’re doing the kapama — we’ll marinate the meat for a week so that it’s nice and flavorful.

Um… it is work, but it’s worth it. It’s all worth it.” Liz Rodgers said.

Lance tells me he loves spreading Greek cheer — hoping others can feel the same enthusiasm and pride he has for his church and culture.

The festival will be on October 10th, 11th, and 12th here at the Greek Orthodox Church.

Greek Food Festival

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

