Flight reductions could impact travel as government shutdown affects air traffic controllers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The federal government announced flight reductions starting Friday due to a shortage of air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown, raising concerns for travelers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cuts aim to keep air travelers safe as fewer air traffic controllers show up to work. Some controllers are seeking other employment due to a lack of payment during the shutdown.

"I do not want them taking side jobs, I want them to show up for work, I've asked them to show up for work, but I'm not naive to understand that they're trying to figure out how they meet their daily obligations," Duffy said during a press conference earlier this week.

The reductions will affect 40 major airports, starting with a 4% reduction on November 7, ramping up to 10% on November 14.

Airports included in the reduction plan include Phoenix, Denver, San Francisco, and Dallas. These cities serve as connection hubs for travelers departing from Meadows Field, though it remains unclear if Bakersfield's airport will see direct impacts.

Cathie Lentz Fryer, president of CTA Travel and Kern Travel, emphasized the importance of monitoring flight statuses well in advance to avoid getting stranded.

"I would start checking in at least 48 hours to 72 hours in advance. Yes, it can change up until the day you leave, but the farther out you are, and most airlines right now are offering the opportunity for travelers to change their reservation to a different travel date or to cancel and get a refund. And there's a window that's really important for all travelers to understand," Fryer said.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Fryer worries that continued impacts and flight reductions could severely impact holiday travel plans. However, she noted that the advanced notice allows travelers time to adjust their plans if needed.

"The good news is that they're trying to be proactive, and that's a plus for us as opposed to waking up in the morning and finding out everything's closed," Fryer said.

Travel experts recommend checking flight statuses continuously and taking advantage of airline policies allowing free changes or refunds during this period. The situation remains fluid as the government shutdown continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

