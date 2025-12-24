Flu cases are on the rise across California and surging in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Flu cases are surging across California — and doctors are on high alert.

Health experts warn this season could bring a spike in sick children — and they're urging parents to be ready before it strikes."

It's that time of year again when it comes to the flu, and this year doctors are worried we will see more cases in children.

Carlos A. Alvarez M.D. Medical Director at Alvarez Healthcare said "The children usually get RSV which is essentially a virus and we are going to see more. With adults older than 60 they should be vaccinated due to the fact if they get RSV it's very detrimental to them especially if they have COPD or Bronchitis or anything of that nature. The best thing to do at this point is to be vaccinated."

I reached out to Kern County Public Health to see if they have seen an increase in cases the last month. They were not available for an interview but did send in a statement, saying quote:

Michelle Corson Program Manager/Public Relations Officer said "The beginning of December there was a testing positivity of 2.34% of community members with the virus. Recently on December 18 they did another test and numbers jumped up to 11.86 positivity."

Dr. Carlos Alvarez, tells me he is expecting to see an overflow of patients next week after the Christmas holidays and leading into New Years. Due to the amount of traveling and family reunions that will be held. He adds that shouldn't discourage you from traveling but to take the proper precautions.

"Well it's Christmas! Go out but wear a mask and wash your hands constantly. I know sometimes people don't want to wear a mask, but that's the best way of preventing infection. You getting infected will affect other people. Also traveling in planes, the planes are a slam dunk you will get sick if you do not take the right precautions this season." said Alvarez

No one knows yet how dangerous this flu season will get — but doctors warn the time to act is now. Protect yourself, protect your loved ones: get your flu shot before it's too late.



