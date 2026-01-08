Flu Cases continue to rise in Kern County and Nationally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Flu cases are on the rise across the country—and Kern County is seeing the effects as well.

Health officials say while local numbers remain slightly lower than last year, the trend is moving upward, prompting renewed concern as the season continues.

Ramon Cisneros is among those affected. He recently visited the doctor after a spinal cord injury weakened his immune system, making him more vulnerable to the flu.

Cisneros says his experience has changed his perspective.

“I recommend that people get the flu shot,” he said.

According to Paul Rzucidlo with Kern County Public Health, about 18% of flu tests are currently coming back positive.

While that’s lower than last season at this time, the percentage has been steadily increasing.

“We’re trending under last season as far as testing positive,” Rzucidlo explained. “But that number has been going up.”

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 11 million flu illnesses so far this season, along with 120,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths.

Doctors in Kern County say they’re already seeing the impact firsthand. Dr. Terrance McGill, founder of Maverick Medical, says respiratory illnesses in general are becoming more common.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses overall, but even more cases of influenza than last season,” McGill said.

With travel and close gatherings becoming more common, doctors emphasize prevention. Dr. McGill recommends simple but effective steps like wearing a mask in crowded spaces and washing hands regularly.

“I know people don’t like to wear masks,” he said, “but they’re effective.”

Despite his illness, Cisneros says he’s grateful for the care he’s received.

“Every question I have, they have an answer,” he said.

Health officials continue urging residents to get vaccinated and take precautions to help slow the spread and keep the community healthy.

