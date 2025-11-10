Food truck holds fundraiser for 8-year-old crash victim's family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A food truck where a deadly crash occurred last week held a fundraiser for 8-year-old Xxavien Hernandez's family. All proceeds from food sales and car wash services went directly to the family.

"I can't put into words how much the family appreciates the generosity of people," said Cassandra Soerjono, Xxavien's aunt.

Soerjono said the owner and employees of the food truck Mariscos El Cholo reached out to them to organize the fundraiser. They even ordered T-shirts in memory of Xxavien.

The family says they're overwhelmed by the support they're receiving during this difficult time.

"They didn't have to do this, and they did, and they showed up and showed out, and we are very much appreciative of that," Soerjono said.

The fundraiser started Sunday morning at 9 a.m. People immediately began driving in to get their cars washed and lining up to order food. Some took their meals to go while others enjoyed their food outside. People also donated money directly to the family.

"I want to thank everybody who donated, even if it was $5, that $5 is gonna go towards giving my nephew something that he deserves," Soerjono said.

On Monday, November 3, Tony Hernandez and his 8-year-old son Xxavien were eating lunch near a food truck when they were struck by a pickup truck. According to Bakersfield police, 33-year-old Andres Serna was driving under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his black Nissan pickup and crashed through a fence.

Xxavien died the next day at Valley Children's Hospital.

Soerjono hopes people will remember her nephew as the loving boy he was.

"I want the community to remember Xxavien as a fun, loving boy who was outgoing and very much loved Spider Man and his sisters and his mom and dad and his aunt. We just we want to keep that a memory of life," Soerjono said.

Once word got out about the fundraiser, many people showed up to support the family.

"Both of our hearts pretty hard and we wanted to come out and support the family. And it's. It's an important event. It's a terrible situation," one supporter said.

Another community member said, "To show support to our community, and most importantly to her dad's family for this tragic. It feels nice to see Bakersfield come out and support the family for this tragic."

Funeral services are pending.

