For some in Bakersfield, the choice is grim groceries or clothing, but not both

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Eaton and her sister, Christy Eaton, were shopping at African Boutique for a dress for a work event when they described the financial strain many families are facing.

“Especially if you have kids, it’s something you have to manage the struggles and all,” said Eva Eaton.

The sisters said even discount shopping no longer provides the relief it once did.

“If you go into a store like DD’s or even Goodwill, the prices are only about five dollars cheaper and Goodwill is supposed to be used items,” said Christy Eaton.

She added balancing necessities while maintaining a professional appearance has become increasingly difficult.

“I have me and my two kids. I used to be able to buy $30 worth of ground beef and we could make more than one meal out of it,” she said. “Now you can barely feed four people with that.”

Eva Eaton said rising expenses leave little room in family budgets after bills are paid.

“You used to be able to pay your rent and still have money left over to take your kids out somewhere or even go shopping,” she said. “Nowadays, after you pay your bills, you really can’t do that because the cost of living is too high.”

According to a 2026 Resume Now report, 92% of surveyed workers cut back on spending in 2025. The report found about 40% reduced spending on essentials such as groceries and medical care, while nearly one in five adults dipped into savings to cover daily expenses.

Others adopted “no-buy” challenges to limit spending on nonessential items such as clothing and technology.

Local business owners said they are also feeling the effects of inflation and reduced consumer spending.

“I’m feeling it too,” said Nikki, a local business owner. “A lot of customers tell me, ‘Miss Nikki, it’s tough.’ They say they have to choose between putting food on the table for their kids or buying hair products.”

When asked what they would like to see from elected officials, both women said they want leaders to listen more closely to the concerns of working families.

“Some support would help and a little understanding,” Eva Eaton said.

“They need to actually come and listen to the people,” Christy Eaton said. “They’re not listening, they’re not hearing us, and they’re not giving people a chance to talk.

If you listen to the people living through it, you’ll know what needs to be done.”

As prices continue to rise, many residents said they hope local and national leaders will work toward solutions to ease financial pressures on working families.

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