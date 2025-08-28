'Forever a Bakersfield Train Robber' baseball team remembers pitcher who died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nick Danbrowney was one of the newest members of the Train Robbers, and he helped the team with a phenomenal season. On August 18th he was involved in a tragic car accident, but his legacy lives on.

A son, friend, brother & teammate is now watching over his friends and family after a tragic car accident. Nick Danbrowney was a pitcher for the minor league baseball team, the Bakersfield Train Robbers. His Bakersfield family, teammates and loved ones say goodbye for one last time.

Luke Eskew Former Train Robber said "He was a brother to all of us. He made you feel welcomed, he brought joy if you were feeling down that day. If you had a bad outing he was there to pick you up"

According to reports on August 18 2025 Nick Danbrowney was involved in a car crash in North Carolina that turned deadly. He had just started his career pitching for the train robbers earlier this year.

"My favorite memory with him on the field had to be our last game. Nick threw six perfect innings, gave a few runs but held his own. Bulldog mentality he's going to fight for every out he can get, no one is going to beat him. Most epic homerun I've ever seen." said Eskew

Lauren Kizziar the team mom tells me Nick was a joy of light, since the first day he got there he was the one who always had a smile on his face and was there to support his team through thick and thin.

"I think celebrating his birthday was really one of the best memories that I could have with him with the position I have here. Being able to surprise him, when he didn't think we knew his birthday was right after he arrived. He was so shocked, and asked us how we knew it was his birthday. I told him it's our job to know! For me that solidified my role here, and why it's so important to do what we do." said Kizziar

Nick's family is planning on starting a scholarship in his name to honor their son and for future baseball players to follow their dreams and aspirations in the sport.

Kyle Langston Pitcher for the Train Robbers said "He was a fantastic pitcher. The addition of him and his best friend Jack definitely helped our season big time. We were struggling, throwing position players on the mound because we had nobody else. We had to put him in the rotation because we knew if he was on the mound we were going to win."

Even though Nicks time with the Train Robbers was cut short they still plan to keep his legacy with the team. Throughout the season they plan to honor him and his jersey number and support the scholarship created in his name.

"To the Danbrowney family, I just want to tell you thank you for letting us have your son for the summer. We did only have him for three or four weeks but we did consider him one of our own. To Karen and Jeff his host parents thank you for loving and taking care of him. Thank you for giving him a family when he was here." said Kizziar

The Train Robbers Fan Club tells me they are committed to supporting the scholarship and plan to donate yearly in honor of Nicks contribution to the team.

If you would like to support the Danbrowney family you can do so with their Nick Danbrowney GoFundMe

