- Video shows the Bakersfield Elf Event held at Jefferson Park on Saturday December 23rd.
Forget Santa, The Bakersfield Elf Gives Free Toys To Children in East Bakersfield This Year
The Bakersfield Elf held an event at Jefferson Park this year where he distributed over one hundred toys to children in his community.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Dec 24, 2023
