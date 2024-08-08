Former Bakersfield City Councilman enters race for District 2 supervisor seat

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO — Chris Parlier, a retired law enforcement officer and former Bakersfield City Councilman, has officially announced his candidacy for the Kern County Second Supervisorial District.



Chris Parlier joins five other candidates in the race: Bernita Jenkins, Kelly Carden Jr., Pete Graff, Ben Dewell, and Dale Cisneros.

Parlier shared that his game plan is to meet with residents, to understand their needs and priorities, and find the resources and assistance necessary to address them.

It's been nearly two years since Chris Parlier left his seat on the Bakersfield city council. Now, he has become the latest candidate for the District 2 supervisors' seat, following Zack Scrivner's resignation last week.

“When I retired from the city council, I thought that was it, I wanted to enjoy my wife and my grandkids, but this opportunity presented itself and on Friday I started getting pinged from some folks who thought I'd be a good fit,” says Chris Parlier

Parlier tells me his whole life had been about protecting people whether that be in the military, state service, or even on the city council.

“I've always been approachable and ready I gave out my cell phone when I was on the city council, people can call me anytime they want, and I imagine I'm going to have the same approach with the county” continues Chris Parlier.

I went with Parlier as he got signatures to show he has local support to ensure his candidate's legitimacy.

Parlier also had some words regarding former District 2 supervisor Zach Scrivner.

“The day-to-day connectivity of having a representative available and i pray for his family, there's a lot of difficulties there, and i pray they get through it but that doesn't stop the needs of people, and will be able to provide it,” says Chris Parlier.

There are currently 6 candidates, with two days left to file paperwork to run.

