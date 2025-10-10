Former Cal State Bakersfield softball players sue university over alleged harassment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two former Cal State Bakersfield softball players have filed a civil lawsuit against the university, alleging negligent hiring practices and the creation of a toxic environment that included various forms of harassment.

The lawsuit was filed on October 7 on behalf of two individuals identified only by their initials, V.S. and J.R., to protect their privacy. The defendants include the California State University Board of Trustees, CSU-Bakersfield, and James Davenport, a former assistant coach with the CSUB softball program.

According to the suit, CSU Bakersfield has a history of allowing hostile and harassing environments to exist within its athletic programs. The plaintiffs allege the university failed to conduct proper due diligence when hiring both head softball coach Leticia Olivarez and assistant coach James Davenport, despite documented issues and complaints from their previous positions at other universities.

The lawsuit claims both coaches "had prior issues, complaints, and concerns from their time at Texas Tech and San Jose by the female student-athletes on the softball team."

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for San Jose State University responded that "the university has no reports pertaining to Leticia Olivarez or James Davenport." Texas Tech did not respond to requests for comment.

The suit makes serious allegations against Davenport, claiming he used racial slurs against players, including the "n-word," inappropriately touched players during games, travel, and on campus, and threatened one of the plaintiffs with a gun.

Neither Davenport nor the attorneys representing the former softball players responded to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Cal State Bakersfield said the university is reviewing the lawsuit and was not available for immediate comment, but would provide more information in the coming days.

The lawsuit seeks general and punitive damages in the form of financial compensation for the alleged victims.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

