Former CSUB athletics director sues university for retaliation and defamation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former California State University, Bakersfield Athletics Director Kyle Conder has filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging retaliation, defamation, and breach of contract in connection with his termination earlier this year.

The lawsuit adds to a series of scandals that have rocked the CSUB athletics department in 2025, involving criminal allegations against coaches, multiple lawsuits and the abrupt departure of several senior personnel.

According to the suit, the university wrongly fired Conder as retaliation for reporting safety and misconduct concerns to campus police and university officials, rather than to the Title IX office, which lacked a coordinator when allegations arose surrounding the school's softball team and assistant men's basketball coach Kevin Mays.

The lawsuit outlines a timeline of incidents leading up to Conder's termination:

In January, CSUB's Title IX coordinator left the university.

In February, family members of former CSUB softball player Violet Salazar spoke to Conder about unfair treatment on the team and alleged that assistant softball coach James Davenport engaged in inappropriate and potentially criminal behavior. Conder contacted CSUB Police to investigate the issue.

At the end of February, two people associated with Salazar threatened Davenport. Davenport filed reports on the incident and indicated other issues regarding Salazar and Mays.

In March, the lawsuit says Conder placed Davenport and another softball coach on administrative leave pending an investigation and advocated for internal investigations to protect student-athletes.

In August, Conder alleges he was brought in for a meeting regarding the outcome of an investigation into the softball team, but was promptly fired.

Later, the suit alleges Conder and the university agreed to a settlement that he would be placed on paid administrative leave, agree to resign at the end of the 2025-26 school year, and, in return, Conder agreed he would not sue the university for retaliation and wrongful termination.

In early September, Mays made headlines after being arrested for weapons, drug, and pimping charges. The suit alleges that the university reneged on the settlement agreement and publicly announced that Conder was no longer with the university, implying that he was at fault regarding Mays' hiring at CSUB.

At the end of October, Conder filed the civil suit he promised he wouldn't file under the settlement agreement, alleging the university fired him retaliatorily, without due process, and defamed him.

CSUB provided a statement in response to the allegations.

"The University is reviewing the complaint brought by former Director of Athletics Kyle Conder against the California State University," the university said. "We do not agree with the allegations being made and will defend the University. CSUB remains committed to the health, safety and success of our students and fostering a culture of integrity, transparency and belonging."

Conder and his attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

The suit filed in LA County is seeking compensatory damages, a public "name clearing" hearing, among other things. A case management conference is scheduled for March 10, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

