Ex-D.A. Ed Jagels nabbed for suspected DUI — will current D.A. step aside over conflict concerns?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The arrest of the former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels raises questions about the prosecution of the case.

Jagels, 77, was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Stockdale Highway on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to booking information, he was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor offenses: driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

The arrest comes during what safety advocates often refer to as the "100 Deadliest Days" between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a period when traffic fatalities and impaired-driving crashes typically increase.

"It's referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days as we kick off the summer," said attorney Chris Hagan of Chain Cohn Clark. "It's unfortunate that someone who spent so much of his career exercising discretion in criminal cases is now facing allegations like these."

Jagels served for decades as Kern County's top prosecutor and built a reputation as one of California's toughest district attorneys.

During his tenure, he became known for his hard-line stance on crime and for helping champion California's Three Strikes law.

Hagan said the same principles Jagels applied throughout his career should now apply to him.

"The standard of accountability that he expected from people he prosecuted should apply to him as well," Hagan said. "If he was under the influence while driving, then he should be held accountable just like anyone else."

Beyond the DUI allegations, the case is also raising questions about a potential conflict of interest involving the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Current District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer worked alongside Jagels for years before succeeding him in office. Zimmer has publicly referred to Jagels as a mentor and previously received his endorsement during her election campaigns.

While no determination has been made regarding prosecution of the case, Hagan said those professional ties could create concerns about public perception.

"Cynthia Zimmer and Ed Jagels were colleagues," Hagan said. "Cindy grew up professionally under Ed's wing and has referred to him as a mentor. If that doesn't raise concerns about a potential conflict, I'm not sure what would."

YBNHR reached out to the Kern County District Attorney's Office asking about conflict-of-interest protocols, how the case would be handled, and whether any decisions had been made regarding prosecution.

In a statement, the office responded:

"We have not received the case from the Bakersfield Police Department. We will determine how the case is handled if and when the case is received and will follow all protocols for a potential conflict of interest."

Hagan said the way the case is handled could have broader implications for public confidence in the justice system.

"The handling of this case could have a huge impact on the community's trust in the judicial system," Hagan said. "There needs to be complete transparency, and he needs to be treated like everyone else.

Otherwise, I'm afraid it could have a profound effect on public confidence."

Jagels is currently scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

However, because he has already posted bail, that hearing could be continued to a later date.

As of Tuesday, the District Attorney's Office said it had not yet received the case from the Bakersfield Police Department.

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