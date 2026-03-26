Former employee sues Dolores Huerta Foundation over financial misconduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ruth Sanchez was employed by the Dolores Huerta Foundation for five years before she says she was wrongfully terminated. Among the claims the former employee says the foundation misused thousands of dollars.

The 25 page lawsuit was initially filed in September 2025.

It lists a total of 11 complaints against the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Each stems from workplace and financial misconduct.

According to the lawsuit, Sanchez alleges she discovered that a $95,000 grant she had secured for the foundation was not being used properly and was wrongfully terminated after bringing up those concerns.

Sanchez also alleges she frequently worked 60-hour weeks and regularly put in overtime, but was never properly compensated for those extra hours.

Per the lawsuit, the foundation still owes Sanchez 110 hours worth of pay.

23ABC reached out to the firm representing Sanchez, we were told that no comments would be provided to us at this time.

We also reached out spokesperson from the Huerta Foundation who did send a statement through email saying quote

“The Dolores Huerta Foundation is built upon the values of dignity, fairness, and respect for every person, which guide both our work in the communities we serve and in our workplace. We are deeply committed to fostering a work environment where every member of our team feels safe, valued, and able to thrive both personally and professionally.”

The statement goes on to say they were made aware of the lawsuit filed by a former employee who was impacted by a what they call an organizational realignment.

The statement also says quote “It is unfortunate that the employee chose to file this action without first affording the Foundation the opportunity to respond to and possibly resolve the matter. As a general policy, and in compliance with applicable California employment law, we have no further statement on this employment personnel matter.”

News of the lawsuit comes a week after Dolores Huerta broke her silence, alleging that Cesar Chavez sexually assaulted her years ago.

Now this lawsuit is putting the Dolores Huerta Foundation in the spotlight.

The case remains active, with a scheduled jury trial hearing for January of 2028.

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