Former Kern County supervisor Zach Scrivner remains in compliance with mental health diversion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Kern County Supervisor Zach Scrivner appeared in court Thursday for his seventh diversion hearing, as community members gathered outside to demand accountability in the high-profile case.

Inside the Kern County Superior Court Metro Justice Building, Judge Marcos Camacho reviewed Scrivner's compliance with the terms of his mental health diversion program. The hearing lasted only a few minutes, with the court determining Scrivner remains in compliance.

Outside the courthouse, community members gathered at the Liberty Bell to demand accountability and transparency surrounding the case.

"Today we are demanding transparency and accountability. The question is simple: would any ordinary citizen without political influence or connections have received the same outcome? Kern County. We deserve answers; we demand justice without favor," said protest speaker Victoria Kay.

The case stems from an April 2024 investigation and raid at Scrivner's Tehachapi home conducted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Documents obtained by 23ABC state Scrivner was accused of assaulting one of his children while under the influence of mind-altering drugs.

Court records show he was charged in February 2025 with three counts of child cruelty and two assault weapons charges before being placed on a mental health diversion plan later that year. The case was handled by the State District Attorney's office, as Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is Scrivner's aunt.

Under California law, felony mental health diversion programs can last up to 2 years, and upon completion of a diversion program, the criminal charges are officially dismissed, and the arrest record is sealed.

Scrivner is slated to return to court on Oct. 22.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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