Former Shafter elementary school teacher slated for trial on child pornography charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former Shafter elementary school teacher is slated to go to trial on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography after a judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence to proceed.

Zachary McGraw, 40, appeared in Kern County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing. Judge William Schlaerth agreed with prosecutors that sufficient evidence exists to move the case forward. McGraw is slated to be re-arraigned on two felony charges on Aug. 3.

McGraw was a sixth-grade teacher at Golden Oak Elementary in Shafter. He was arrested in December 2024 and charged in January 2025 on allegations of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Law enforcement alleges McGraw possessed multiple videos and images of child pornography and traded them with others.

According to an offense report filed by the Bakersfield Police Department, McGraw's ex-wife confronted him about having child pornography in April 2023. The report states McGraw then locked his ex-wife in a closet for several hours. She did not report the incident until January 2024 out of fear. McGraw told investigators the allegations were false and that his ex-wife was jealous of his new girlfriend.

Special Agent Louis James testified that the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received three tips from the messaging app Kik regarding child sex abuse material being uploaded from an IP address and messaging accounts linked to McGraw. Authorities subsequently searched McGraw's home. During the search, McGraw told law enforcement he was the only person who had access to his phone, according to his knowledge.

Investigator Nicholas Daigle testified during Monday's preliminary hearing that a forensic search of McGraw's phone following his arrest uncovered two videos and over 550 images of child sex abuse material.

According to chat logs pulled from McGraw's device, investigators allege McGraw had multiple folders with acronyms and labels related to child sex abuse material and allegedly communicated with others in an attempt to trade material he had for new material.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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