Former teacher under Fresno Diocese says she feels betrayed as retirement fund concerns grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A retired teacher who spent 26 years paying into a retirement plan through the Fresno Diocese says she is worried she will not receive the benefits she was promised.

Susan Rizo taught at Garces High School before retiring and moving to Mexico. She says she was counting on her pension to bridge the gap until she could collect Social Security.

"We retired, moved to Mexico, and thought, OK, well, you know, we can live here for a few years until I can get my Social Security at 62, because my pension's coming later at 65. So, now I have to figure out what am I going to do now?" said Rizo.

According to a letter sent to those affected in August, benefit accounts held by current and former employees stopped accruing benefits in June of 2026. The diocese noted it is working to find an alternative for the current retirement account plan and is working with attorneys and the court handling the diocese's bankruptcy proceedings to limit the impact to current and former employees.

However, the diocese also noted that given its current financial condition, it will not be able to fund all accrued benefits should it successfully create a new alternative for former employees.

Rizo said she wants answers from church leadership about what happens to the money already paid in.

"We would just like answers from the Diocese and from the Bishop about where's our retirement and what's happening, cause apparently, you know, if they can't create a new fund, what's happening to the money?" said Rizo.

Rizo described her feelings about the situation in stark terms.

"I feel betrayed, I feel upset, disappointed."

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Fresno previously said the issues affecting retirement fund payments are caused by the provider of the retirement accounts, Christian Brothers Employee Retirement Plan, and not the diocese, as the diocese paid into the retirement plan in full. Christian Brothers did not respond to multiple requests for comment, including one made Monday.

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