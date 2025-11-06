Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Foster care program celebrates 38 years of granting holiday wishes to children

Community program expects to fulfill over 700 wishes from local foster youth during the holidays, continuing a tradition that began 38 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Holiday Cottage, a program that has been helping local foster youth during the holidays for 38 years. This year, organizers expect to receive over 700 wishes from children living in foster care.

For nearly four decades, community members have worked to grant wishes for children in the foster care system, bringing joy during what can be a difficult time of year.

Esperanza Perales grew up in foster care and understands the impact this program has on children's lives.

"You don't always get the gifts that you want while you're in foster care because you're considered a foster child. So getting a gift from Holiday Cottage and it being what you want, really just brings some light into the holiday season for you. For sure, for sure," Perales said.

Kristy Torres, project manager for the Holiday Cottage, said the holidays can be particularly challenging for foster children.

"So what the holiday cottage does is it tries to fulfill a little bit of happiness and bring some joy to the holidays by fulfilling one wish that they may have," Torres said.

Children started working on their wish lists a couple of months ago, with requests ranging from toys to gift cards.

"It really ranges how many wishes we have per year based on how many children are in foster care. But on average, we feel about 700 to 800 wishes," Torres said.

Perales still remembers the feeling of opening her Holiday Cottage gift as a child.

"When you open the holiday cottage gift, and you see that it's exactly what you want. It's just, like, an overwhelming sense of, like, you really feel seen, you really feel like you weren't forgotten, and you just.. It's just indescribable, really. Like, it's just a great feeling," Perales said.

Now she's giving back by participating in the program from the other side.

"So this year, I hope to pay it forward, and I'm able to provide a gift for a child, me and my son. So, yes, this should be a beautiful thing," Perales said.

A car show and donation drive will take place Saturday at the Holiday Cottage location: 3043 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, CA 93304.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

