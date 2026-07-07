Fourth of July holiday keeps Kern County first responders busy as calls, citations surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend kept first responders and law enforcement agencies busy across Kern County, with officials reporting a 38% increase in 911 calls and hundreds of emergency incidents.

Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer A.J. Clark said the department experienced more than double its normal call volume on Independence Day.

"We more than doubled our call volume," Clark said.

Bakersfield Fire responded to 236 emergency calls during the 24-hour period on July 4, while Kern County Fire reported handling 357 emergency incidents over the holiday.

KFCD responded to 203 fires on the 4th. Among BFD's responses were 67 fire calls, including four residential structure fires and one commercial structure fire.

"We had 67 calls for fires. Of those, we had four house fires. One was completely destroyed, the others had significant damage, and then we had one commercial structure by Vallarta that had a fire on the roof and sustained substantial damage also," Clark said.

Clark said the department estimates approximately $1 million in property damage occurred during the 24-hour period.

While property and vegetation damage was significant, firework-related injuries remained relatively low across the county.

Kern Medical reported no firework-related injuries during the holiday weekend. Adventist Health reported treating two firework-related injuries in Delano.

Firefighters were not the only agencies responding to increased activity. Law enforcement officers and fire personnel also focused on enforcing illegal fireworks regulations.

"On the enforcement side during the Fourth, we had many more teams out, and they were citing residents and property owners," Clark said.

According to Bakersfield Fire, 106 citations were issued over a four-day period, while the city's online illegal fireworks reporting portal received approximately 3,500 reports.

Clark said recent changes to city and county municipal codes made enforcement more effective.

"It was easier this year because of changes in the municipal code from both the city and the county. We were able to identify property owners directly instead of having to witness every single person lighting the fireworks," he said.

The holiday weekend also kept Bakersfield police busy with impaired driving enforcement. The Bakersfield Police Department reported making 15 DUI arrests during the weekend.

Local animal shelters also experienced an increase in activity as frightened pets became separated from their owners because of fireworks.

Kern County Animal Services received 12 dogs and eight cats over the holiday weekend. Officials said owners can reclaim their pets from the shelter at no cost.

Officials also reminded residents that those who illegally discharged fireworks may still face consequences. Citations may be mailed to property owners after investigations are completed, meaning some violators could receive enforcement notices even after the holiday weekend has ended.

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