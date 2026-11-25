OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The death of 33-year-old Frances Lopez has been ruled a homicide by the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner's Office, months after she suffered severe burns during an attack at a homeless encampment in Oildale.

According to the coroner's report, a postmortem examination determined Lopez died from thermal injuries sustained during an attack.

Lopez was injured on July 11, when she said three people confronted her and a friend at a homeless encampment over a money dispute.

She previously told 23ABC that one of the men poured gasoline on them before another person set their tent on fire.

Lopez suffered second- and third-degree burns to 32% of her body. She spent nearly two months receiving treatment at a burn unit in Fresno before returning home in September.

On October 2, her family found her unresponsive at her home.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and Lopez's death remain under investigation by the Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

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