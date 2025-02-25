Frederick Prince highlights contributions of African Americans during Black History Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As CEO of Omega Financial and Insurance Services, Frederick Prince reflects on his journey and the importance of community in shaping history.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Black History Month wraps up, I had the opportunity to speak with one local about the importance of remembering and sharing Black history in Kern County.

Frederick Prince is the CEO and President of Omega Financial and Insurance Services, a business he's run for 25 years.

He emphasizes the significance of Black History Month. Prince believes it is a time to reflect on the profound contributions of African-American culture in shaping America. For him, this month serves as a reminder of the pivotal role African Americans have played in the nation’s history and development.

"What's important to me to pass down to my kids, but also to people that I know and share with a lot of people, is that Blacks have laid out and paved the road for a lot of other opportunities for everyone." Prince said.

Frederick Prince has had many accomplishments throughout his 30 years in Bakersfield, such as Chairman of the Kern County Civil Service Commission, Chairman of the Bakersfield Redevelopment Agency, and the Chairman of the Bakersfield Downtown Business Association, while holding many other roles and titles.

"I don't take the 25 years of being in business for granted. I know it is truly a blessing, and I appreciate the community that has supported Omega Insurance for so many years. But I also know there is an obligation to continue to reach out and bring others up along the way." Prince said.

Prince shares that witnessing others traveling down the same path can inspire you to push yourself to succeed as well. "Our job is to make sure that not only African Americans, but young people have someone to look up to, someone to believe in, someone to know that there is an opportunity for you to be able to grow a business and be an entrepreneur." Prince said.

Prince says his message to the community is, don’t focus on the routes we take, but focus on the destination and how we can get there together.

As Black History comes to a close this week, Frederick Prince says sharing that history is vital to encourage others to share their stories as well.

