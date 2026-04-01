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Free tax assistance program in Bakersfield helps thousands file returns ahead of the April 15 deadline

CAPK's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free tax preparation services to the community, aiming to help more than 11,000 people before the April 15 deadline.
CAPK’s VITA program offers free tax preparation services in Bakersfield to help residents file their returns ahead of the April 15 deadline.
Free tax assistance program helps thousands file returns in Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tax season can be stressful, but for many in the Bakersfield community, there is help available at no additional cost.

CAPK offers a free service through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program. The organization has already helped more than 4,000 people and expects to serve thousands more by the April 15 deadline.

"We’re hoping to go above 11,000," Jaelyn Leon said.

Leon is one of many volunteers helping prepare taxes for anyone who walks through the door.

"It’s more of helping the community and helping those who can’t afford to pay for a tax preparer," Leon said.

With tax preparation costs adding up elsewhere, the free help can make a big difference for clients.

"When they come in, and I see them the next year, and they’re like 'oh, you helped me last year,' it’s more like a reward to me, being able to help them and just seeing their smile on their face when they have a refund," Leon said.

Clients say the process is simple and stress-free.

"Coming in and like dreading tax season, but she was super sweet and helpful, and she reviewed everything I needed," Fiorela Arreola said.

"I mean, we’re all strangers here, but we all help each other in a way, so it’s really nice to see, especially right now when not a lot of people want to help for free," Arreola said.

CAPK’s VITA program is open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information on hours and how to schedule an appointment, visit their website or call 2-1-1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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