Fresh produce prices climb in Kern County and across the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Eating healthy is getting more expensive in Bakersfield, as fresh produce prices continue to climb — and both consumers and business owners are feeling the squeeze. At the center of the issue: rising tariffs on imported goods.

Kahlid Manasour, owner of Blue Fig Farms, an international grocery store in Bakersfield, says he’s seeing price increases of up to $2 per pound on some imported items.

“We get raw pistachios from Turkey, so the tariff has definitely affected the cost — the price has gone up,” Manasour explained. “We try to keep our prices low, but it’s a challenge.”

Blue Fig Farms was founded to bring global flavors to Bakersfield’s diverse community. Inside the store, shelves are lined with specialty items from Asia, Brazil, India, and beyond — including exotic fruits and rare nuts that aren’t grown in the U.S. But with tariffs rising and global inflation still affecting supply chains, sourcing these goods is becoming more difficult.

Among the pricier imports are figs, which have surged in cost. Even so, Manasour refuses to pass the full burden on to customers.

“We were able not to pass that cost on and reduced our profit margins,” he said. One example: chocolate-flavored persimmons that usually don’t hit shelves until December are already available at Blue Fig — for just $1.99, despite a high wholesale price.

According to Dr. Aaron Hedges, a professor of agriculture and economics at California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB), these challenges are part of a broader trend affecting grocery stores nationwide.

“The U.S. produces a lot of fruits and vegetables, but we also import many items because growing seasons vary and some things simply don’t grow here,” Dr. Hedges explained. “ About 75% of imported food is affected by tariffs.”

Many foods from Mexico and Canada are exempt from tariffs under the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

While it is unclear how much produce prices may increase, estimates range from 4% to 7%.

While shopping local is one way to save, Dr. Hedges noted that options can be limited depending on the season and crop availability.

Still, locally grown produce tends to be less impacted by tariffs, offering a more budget-friendly alternative — even if prices have gone up slightly due to inflation.

For now, grocers like Manasour are shouldering the costs to keep prices reasonable for their customers. But as tariffs continue to weigh on the global food supply chain, shoppers in Bakersfield and beyond may want to brace for more price hikes at the register.

