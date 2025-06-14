Watch Now
Friday the 13th draws crowds to tattoo shops in Downtown Bakersfield

Friday the 13th is generally associated with bad luck. For tattoo lovers, it's more like Black Friday
DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Whether it's a first tattoo or adding on to a collection, both locals and artists say Friday the 13th is a great day to get a tattoo.

  • Locals and artists share how they celebrate this unique holiday.
  • Naked Al’s plans to keep their deals going until they sell out.
  • Mad dog will also be offering its flash tattoos Saturday morning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’ve always been an artist since I was a child. I could probably draw stick figures before I could write a letter. And this is just an extension of that. An extension of my self expression and helping other people express themselves,” said Josex Citialin, one of the artists at Mad Dog Tattoo.

Citialin says over the past five years as a tattoo artist, each Friday the 13th draws in all kinds of people– such as Jake Gunderson.

Gunderson said this was his first tattoo in 17 years; “I was either ‘dad, gonna borrow the truck’ or ‘dad, you wanna take us?’ and so ‘dad, if you’re gonna take us, you wanna get a tattoo?’”

At Naked Al’s, another tattoo shop in Downtown Bakersfield, flash tattoos range from $20 up to $300.

Tiffany Choat, the owner of Naked Al’s, said, “You’ll see the lines really grow long, and we go all the way until 3, 4 in the morning. And we start at 10 in the morning, so it’s a full day.”

One of the artists at Naked Al’s who goes by ‘Saint’ says it’s not only a fun tradition, but an opportunity for visitors.

“You also get deals on piercings or just a way for artists to get to know the community, get more time and tales, meet more people,” said Saint.

Naked Al’s plans to keep their deals going until they sell out.

Mad dog will also be offering its flash tattoos Saturday morning.

