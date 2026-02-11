From Autonomous to Electric: New Farm Technology Takes Center Stage at World Ag Expo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The World Ag Expo is once again drawing crowds from across the globe to Tulare, showcasing the latest innovations aimed at making life a little easier for farmers.

From towering tractors to hands-on ATV test drives, the expo offers something for everyone including families.

Tulare resident Christa Rollands says attending has become a tradition.

She brings her children nearly every year, giving them the chance to climb on tractors and experience agriculture up close.

This year, much of the attention is on cutting-edge autonomous technology.

According to John Deere spokesperson Greg Christensen, farmers can now upgrade tractors they already own with autonomy kits equipped with light sensors and vision cameras.

These systems allow tractors to operate on their own, while farm managers monitor operations remotely from a laptop no one required in the cab.

As the USDA projects the farm labor force to grow by 10 percent, this technology could help make operating heavy machinery more accessible, regardless of experience. Manufacturers are also unveiling electric tractors, some as easy to operate as a golf cart, combining sustainability with simplicity.

For attendees like Joseph Mello, a third-generation farmer and FFA student, the expo represents both innovation and heritage.

He says events like the World Ag Expo feel like home a place where agriculture’s future and past come together.



