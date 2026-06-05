From Canopy to Storefront: 19-year-old opens unique downtown coffee shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local teen entrepreneur is proving that hard work can pay off. 19-year-old Katelyn Marsh is preparing to open Twisted Coffee, Lemonade & Soda Shop in downtown Bakersfield after growing her business from a small beverage trailer into a full storefront.

Marsh started her business shortly after graduating from Centennial High School, serving customers from a pop-up canopy and beverage trailer. Now, less than a year later, she's preparing to open her first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bakersfield.

"I started this right after high school. I was 18 years old at the time. I'm now 19, so we're almost going to hit that full-year mark this month. What made me start it was that ever since I was little, I loved creating beverages. I love cooking and baking," Marsh said.

The business will offer specialty coffees, dirty sodas, fresh lemonades, pastries, and a unique horror-inspired atmosphere featuring Gothic decor and spooky themes year-round.

But Marsh says beyond serving drinks, she hopes her story inspires others to pursue their dreams. "When I was younger, I was kind of insecure and not confident. I struggled with a lot of things and how to get myself out there and be that bubbly person. But I feel like I've grown a lot, and I'm starting to engage that attitude with my social media, which is good. I would tell younger people to go for their ideas and that they can do anything they want."

Marsh says the shop combines her passion for entrepreneurship with a one-of-a-kind concept designed to stand out from traditional coffee shops. "I think the hardest part about running a business is seeing if people are going to love your ideas and proposing them to other people. That's probably the biggest struggle. But there are a bunch of good parts, too, so I'm not really worried about it. It's something I love and have a passion for."

The grand opening for Twisted Coffee, Lemonade & Soda Shop is set for July 10 in downtown Bakersfield.

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