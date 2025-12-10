From Pearl Harbor to the classroom: Highland students share their experience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Music students from Highland High are back in the classroom after performing at Pearl Harbor — and students tell me about the notes, the moments, and the memories they made.

Students got to march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on December 7, and perform in an invitation-only tribute beside the USS Missouri.

Alyssa Perez plays the flute and she says,“I think definitely being at the USS Missouri and being able to experience playing there — that was such an honor and such a great experience to have.”

For many, it was a moment of honor — stepping onto historic grounds. Tyler Ortiz plays the snare drum, and he says, “They said a line before the parade started — ‘freedom is not free’ — and that really hit me.”

Now that everyone is back home, these students are swapping instrument cases and ocean breezes for desks, pencils, and classroom chats… but the memories and the sound they created at Pearl Harbor will stay with them forever.

“It was really cool getting to see all the traditional dances and to learn the Hawaiian alphabet — even how to pronounce things in Hawaiian,” said clarinetist Emma Jones.

Their trip was the result of more than a year of fundraising and hard work.

“I feel happy because I’ve been helping out with my brother — he’s a senior — so I’ve been helping with the band since he was a freshman. So it’s nice to see the progress we’ve made up to this point.” Shane Ortiz, tuba player, said.

And everyone feels they’re closer to one another — becoming like family.

Jonas Soleberg, a Snare drummer, says, “These guys have become mine steadily over the past year… the whole time we’ve been fundraising.”

Their next performance will be at Highland High’s Wesley Anderson Hall — and you can get in with a five-dollar ticket or a toy donation. If you want to hear Highland High School’s music programs perform, you can see them on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

