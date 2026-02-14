From Student to Teacher: A full circle trip to nationals in Virtual Enterprise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple schools in the Kern High School District are heading to New York for the upcoming Virtual Enterprise Conference, but for one teacher, the trip represents something much more than competition. For Mia Polston, it’s a full-circle moment years in the making.

Polston attended Centennial High School in 2020 and was part of a Virtual Enterprise team that qualified for nationals in New York. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the conference was canceled along with her opportunity to compete on the national stage.

Now, just a few years later, Polston has returned to the program, this time as a teacher at Ridgeview High School. She’s leading not one, but two teams to New York.

“I loved the program when I was in high school. It was everything I dreamed of and more,” Polston said. “Having the opportunity to come back and now teach it is truly a full-circle moment. It’s so fulfilling watching these students really love the program I grew up with.”

Polston adds much of her passion and drive stems from her own former teacher and coach, Jacilyn Elliott of Centennial High School. Elliott, she says, instilled in her a take-charge mentality and constantly reminded her that she could accomplish anything she set her mind to.

Now, Elliott is watching her former student succeed in an remarkable fashion.

“For her to be a first-year Virtual Enterprise teacher and get two teams to nationals is impressive,” Elliott said. “I am so proud of her as her former teacher. My style has always been, ‘I want to do the best we can.’ I have high expectations for my students because I know they can do it if they put their minds to it. I always tell them, I can’t make you work hard you have to want to work hard.”

That mindset has resonated with students. Camryn Youngblood, Centennial High School’s Chief Marketing Officer Chameleon, said Elliott’s leadership has helped prepare students not just for competition but for life.

"I learned a lot about persistence and just keeping pushing forward,” Youngblood said. “It was constant work, but we learned to keep going because in the end, it was all worth it.”

At Ridgeview, Polston’s students say her dedication is what fuels their own success. Stephanie Cuevas, Chief Operations Officer for Ridgeview’s company Securely Yours, said Polston’s work ethic and prior experience in the program inspired the team to give their all.

“There’s a picture we have of her smiling from ear to ear because we all made it to New York,” Cuevas said. “She’s so supportive. Her previous experience as a Chief Operations Officer at Centennial really made her the perfect candidate to be our new teacher here at Ridgeview.”

For Polston, what was once a missed opportunity has transformed into something even more meaningful helping the next generation achieve the dream she once had.

The Virtual Enterprise National Competition will take place April 21–23 in New York. Live updates will be available on the Virtual Enterprise International website.

