From the Battle of the Bulge back home to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I’m Madi Vollmer, and a couple of months ago, I met Bill — a 102-year-old World War II veteran who traveled all the way back to the Battle of the Bulge. Now that he’s back home in Bakersfield, I wanted to hear his recap of that trip.

World War II veteran Bill Glaspie and World War II historian Arnold Martinez just returned from Belgium on the 19th — nearly eight decades after Bill fought there as a young soldier in the Battle of the Bulge.

“This is one of the best trips I’ve ever been on.” Bill Glaspie said.

While overseas, Bill received the Belgian Medal of Honor, awarded by order of King Leopold, in recognition of his service and sacrifice. “I believe this is one of the highest honors I have ever received,” Bill added.

The Battle of the Bulge was the biggest and bloodiest single battle American soldiers ever fought — one in which nearly 80,000 Americans were killed, wounded, or captured.

The trip brought back powerful memories of the bitter cold, the combat, and the friends Bill lost — men who never made it home. “Lopez was in our battery. We were in Battery D. He was on Track 15, which was A Squad. I was in B Squad, but we were both in D Battery.” Bill said.

World War II historian Arnold Martinez joined Bill on the journey, capturing every moment to ensure Bill’s story lives on for future generations.

There’s even talk of another extraordinary mission with Bill — this time to Normandy, coming up in June.

“There’s a big commemoration for the invasion of Normandy in June. I’ll be traveling with the same group back to Normandy. We’ll be there about a week, visiting different sites.” Arnold Martinez said.

Now back home in Bakersfield, Bill calls it the best trip of his century-long life — not for the glory, but for the profound act of remembrance.

Arnold Martinez says he’s looking for more World War II veterans to interview and share their stories. To learn how to connect with Arnold, reach him at Arnoldsm2004@gmail.com

