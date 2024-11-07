Front-Runner Emerges in Bakersfield's 5th District Supervisor Race

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Despite the controversy Leticia Perez maintains the lead in the 5th District Supervisor race. Her opponent, Kimberly Salas, remains hopeful for future results.



Broadcast transcript:

In the District 5 supervisor race in Bakersfield, incumbent Laticia Perez is leading the race but candidate Kimberly Salas isn't far behind.

The race for fifth district Kern County Supervisor is filled with controversy. Leticia Perez is the incumbent. Last month, investigators from the Kern County District Attorney's Office served a search warrant on her office, though investigators have not said why. Two days later, Perez's campaign manager, Christian Romo, claimed that Perez's opponent, Kimberly Salas, had violated state law by campaigning on state time. That claim was dismissed by the D-A's office. Romo says the controversy shouldn't affect the results.

"I don't think the controversy had anything to do with this. I think she is still maintaining very much popularity with the district and is very well known within the district and has gotten a lot of things done in the district, so I don't think it affected it at all." Romo said.

In an interview with Perez at the Democratic election watch party Tuesday night, she says voters are interested in results, not personality. "You know I've been a target of the local political establishment for a long time and frankly I wear it as a badge of honor." Perez said.

Her opponent, Kim Salas, had her watch party at Redzone in downtown Bakersfield, and she says the numbers are still early results and is looking forward to the next batch. "We're going to let the voters decide. I'm looking forward to those next results and I'm confident that they are going to swing our way." Salas said.

23 ABC reached out to both parties to talk about the election results. We did not receive a response from Kim Salas or her team by news time.

Leticia is leading the race with 569 votes. The Secretary of State has until Dec. 13 to finalize election results.

