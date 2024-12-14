Frontier Football ends historic season with 3-AA state championship victory

In an 18-14 bout, the Frontier Titans upended the Amador Valley Dons en route to the CIF Division 3-AA State Football Championship, the first in school history.



Frontier's victory comes after the team rattled off the school's first Valley title over BHS and Regional title over Murrieta Mesa.

The Titans started the season 1-3 on the season and won 10 of their last 11 games including a perfect playoff push.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While the lights are on at Titan Stadium, the Frontier High football team was in Long Beach Friday night with a chance to etch their name in school history. I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. Frontier down in Long Beach, taking on the Amador Valley Dons for the chance to name themselves, the Divison 3-AA state football champions.

The Titans opened up the scoring on the evening before it was a back-and-forth brawl between the Titans and the Dons, but the key difference in Friday night’s contest, Frontier’s defense standing stout throughout the evening, helping lead the way to the Titans first state title in program history, by a final score of 18-14.

“There it goes, 0’s on the clock, and for the first time in program history, the Frontier Titans are state champions.”

And just like that a historic season gets that much better, the school’s first valley title over BHS, a regional title over Murrieta Mesa and now a state title over Amador Valley.

In Bakersfield, Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

