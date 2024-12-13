Frontier Football's chance at school history to come Friday in Long Beach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After notching the school's first Valley and Regional titles, the Frontier Titans have a chance to etch their names in the state record books on Friday against Amador Valley.



After finishing the regular season 8-4, the Titans went on a romp in the CIF Central Division 1-A playoffs knocking off Bullard, Centennial and Bakersfield High en route to Frontier's first Valley title in school history.

The first weekend of December, Frontier played host to Murrieta Mesa in the opening round of the CIF Division 3-AA state playoffs. The Titans handled the Rams with ease, scoring 39 first-half points in a 39-7 victory.

Now the Titans have a chance to make school history for a third time this season against the Amador Valley Dons in the CIF Division 3-AA state championship game. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday at Long Beach City College.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s something every high school football player dreams of, playing for a state championship.

I’m Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter and the Frontier Titans are slated to do just that on Friday night in Long Beach taking on the Amador Valley Dons for the Division 3-AA state title.

But how did we get here? The Frontier Titans got off to a hot start in non-conference play before falling into a three-game slide against Clovis, Liberty, and Highland from Arizona.

Through the remainder of the season in non-conference play, the Hawks were able to right the ship against San Joaquin Memorial and Highland here in Bakersfield, all while working to a 3-1 record in conference play beating Stockdale, Garces and Centennial with their lone conference loss coming against Liberty.

Then it was on to the playoffs and it was a Division 1-A romp for the Titans. Frontier downed Bullard, Centennial for a second time, and Bakersfield High en route to a valley title, the first in school history.

The first weekend of December brought the Murrieta Mesa Rams to Kern County for the first round of the Division 3-AA state playoffs and the Titans beat up on them 39-7, marking the first regional championship for the school.

Which leads us to Friday night in Long Beach, will the Titans be able to capture a state title and continue to make history and add to the list of champions before them in Kern County, or will it be oh-so-close, but yet so far? That will be determined Friday night at Long Beach City College, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

