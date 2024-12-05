Frontier High School heading to the CIF State Football Championships Regional Game

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KERO) — The Titans are currently writing a historical season for their school. Winning their first football championships & now heading on to the Regional CIF State Championships. Playing at home on Friday.



First time making a State Championship Game.

Playing at Titans Stadium on Friday December 6th at 7:30pm.

Only two teams in Bakersfield are entering the State Championships in their division.

The Frontier Titans are heading to the CIF state championships football regional game. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This is the first time the Titans have made it this far in their season as they take on the Murrieta Mesa Rams.

The Titans have fought hard this season making it an exciting one to watch as they write school history.

Chris Bandy Head Football Coach Frontier High School said "Its awesome, I mean our school has never been to a game with this magnitude football wise. We are excited for them, and the community. Hopefully we get all of Bakersfield to come out and support us."

Players who have been on the team since their freshman year, are excited to finally make it this far and to play in a state championship game before they graduate.

"Being here all four years, and watching all the other teams go through this. Many set an expectations of winning a state championships. So finally being here and going to state championships and maybe have an opportunity to win it is great." Nsongbeh Ginyui Senior Receiver and DB

Mark Bandy Senior Full Back said "Its awesome we always dreamed about being in the state championships. It's a dream come true."

Bakersfield Christian and Frontier are the only two Bakersfield teams who have made it this far this year in their divisions.

The Titans will face the Rams this Friday at 7:30 at Titans Stadium. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



