FULL CLOSURE: Highway 178 closed in both directions through canyon for fuel spill

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Highway 178 through the canyon.————

Highway 178 through the canyon is closed in both directions due to a fuel spill, according to Caltrans District 6.

Traffic was initially reduced to one lane just north of Lucas Creek on Highway 178 around noon, according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. It was changed to a full closure just after 2 p.m.

The solo vehicle accident involving a big rig caused a fuel spill on the roadway just before 11 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, a hazmat team is responding to the area for cleanup.

Caltrans does not have an estimated time of reopening of the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

