Funeral held for Elizabeth Griffith, the 14-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Oct. 17, a funeral was held for Elizabeth Griffith, the 14-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car in Oildale, at Green Lawn Cemetery.

Dozens of Griffith's friends and family members came to say their final goodbyes, and her spirit was felt high in the air

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Griffith was hit and killed by a car in Oildale, while riding her electric scooter on her way to the skate park.

The funeral home was packed, and several people took turns saying goodbye to the young girl whose life was cut short.

“I waited so long for her… to be taken at 14 years old is just not fair,” Griffith’s grandma said.

Her loved ones also recalled their memories with her and laughed and cried as they remembered her personality and the things she liked.

“Even when she was mad — it was hard to be mad at her because she was just so cute when she was mad,” Griffith’s godfather said. “But she is gonna be missed.”

Griffith’s uncle, Michael Thompson, made note of her friendly demeanor and said that she would be especially missed by his daughters, who were her closest friends.

“She just wanted to get to know you, and it made you want to get to know her,” Thompson said. “She was one of the best friends my two girls, Gracie and Miracle, ever had, and she’ll be missed, and I love her.”

After the funeral service, her loved ones rode motorcycles and dirt bikes, in honor of her outdoorsy personality where they escorted her to her final resting place. Her family said it’s what she would have wanted.

At the burial site, everyone gathered in prayer, with her parents wrapped in a tight embrace. Those present then took turns laying a flower on her casket as a tribute.

The overall sentiment of the funeral was that no one should have to bury their child, and now, after Griffith’s death, Oildale community members are seeking change for the crosswalks in their area.

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