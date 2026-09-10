Gabriel Lopez pleads not guilty in deadly high-speed crash that killed 22-year-old Kevin Stevens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gabriel Lopez appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to multiple felony counts stemming from a high-speed pursuit that ended in the death of a bystander in Oildale.

According to court documents, Lopez and a second suspect, Isiah Andrade, were involved in a high-speed pursuit early Saturday morning.

Lopez lost control on spike traps and struck and killed a bystander at the intersection of Airport and Olive Drive.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Daniel Stevens.

Lopez faces four felony counts: second-degree murder, evading law enforcement, causing injury, conspiracy to commit a crime, and reckless evasion of a peace officer.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lopez's family was present at the hearing but refused to comment.

Following the hearing, the judge reduced Lopez's bail from more than $1 million to $200,000.

Andrade was absent from court. The judge announced his case was postponed to Thursday.

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